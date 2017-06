Sat 6/3 @ 2-3:30PM

Every kid should be riding a bike instead of gazing at a screen all day. Get them excited about riding bicycles early by bringing them to the “Kidical Mass” family bike ride through Ohio City. Unlike the monthly Critical Mass bike rides, this one won’t feature a hard-charging pack of hardcore cyclists; it’s at a comfortable child-friendly pace.

It meets at Fairview Park in Ohio City. Wear helmets and bring water. Children under 12 must come with an adult.

