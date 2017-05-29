Get Your Buzz on at Painesville’s Wine and Chocolate Walk

Fri 6/2 @ 4:30-7:30PM

No one wants to eat chocolate and drink wine in the rain. So Painesville’s Wine and Chocolate Walk organizers postponed the serotonin-boosting annual event by one month, from May 5.

Sample savory chocolates from downtown Painesville retailers, then overlay the decadent flavors with samples from stops along Main Street wineries. Each ticket purchase gets you a one-ounce tester selected especially for the taste-tempting turn.

The cost for nine tickets is $15 and includes a souvenir glass. More moderate imbibers can purchase individual tickets costing $2 each. Ages 21 and over, please.

mainstreetpainesville

[Written by Lucy McKernan]

