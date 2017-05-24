Four Local Bands Share Grog Shop Stage for Holiday Weekend Show

Sat 5/27 @ 8:30

Are you are music lover casting around for something to do on the holiday weekend? Head over to the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights for a quadruple bill of local talent. The blues-dusted Whiskey Hollow is fronted by vocalist/songwriter Madeline Finn whose depth and world-weariness belie the fact that she’s in her mid 20s. They recently released an album called X Waters.

Oldboy, fronted by Shawn Brewster, is known for their nuanced and sometime slightly morose folk rock. GROUP and Dolfish are also on the bill. Admission is $8 in advance, $10 at the door.

