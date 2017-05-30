Four Cleveland Musicians Are ‘Sisters in Song’ at Oberlin’s Riverdog Barn

Sat 6/3 @ 7:30PM

Periodically, three of the best women vocalists in Cleveland, plus one violinist, get together for an evening they call Sisters in Song. Veteran blues belter Becky Boyd, blues/rock singer/guitarist/trumpet player Kristine Jackson and sassy country/Americana artist Rachel Brown of Rachel Brown & the Beatnik Playboys come together to harmonize on some of their favorite tunes, joined by Emma Shook, moonlighting from her regular gig in the Cleveland Orchestra.

They’re doing it again at the Riverdog Barn in Oberlin. Bring a cooler bring a picnic, or score some food from a new Oberlin-based food truck, the Feve, offering Thai and tater tots. It’s $15 at the gate, $5 students with ID, free 12 and under. Calling to reserve the limitted parking is always a good idea. 440-965-8309.

riverdogmusic

