Fri 6/2 @ 7 PM

At Now That’s Class, Fear of [A] BLK Planet showcases eight acts, mostly from Cleveland, featuring black musicians in a range of genres from post-punk indie rock to hip hop to soul. They include Mourning [A] BLKstar, Muamin Collective, Obnox, Bloody Show (Columbus), FreshProduce, Lawrence Daniel Caswell, Toma Doe and Archaic Mob. Admission is $10.

mourningablkstar

muamincollective

obnox

bloodyshow

freshbynature

lawrence-daniel-caswell

tomadoe

