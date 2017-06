Sat 6/3 @ 1-3PM

Family Days at the Akron Art Museum create a “Backyard Art-BQ” outside in its garden kitchen, promising “sweet and sticky art recipes,” including sun-baked clay pies, printmaking corn on the cob and glaze canvas with edible molasses paint. Afterwards, everyone can wash up with square dancing in the sprinkler. All ages and their adults are welcome. It’s free; register here.

