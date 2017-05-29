Drink in the Art (or Just the Drinks) at Twilight Tours in the Transformer Station

Fri 6/2 @ 6-9PM

Twilight Tours & Tastings, courtesy of SPACES art gallery, allows one to imbibe of Cleveland’s developing Hingetown neighborhood, adjacent to Ohio City, as a promising work-in-progress, thanks to the repurposed Transformer Station, now a Cleveland Museum of Art-affiliated gallery.

Three exhibitions at SPACES – The First 100 Days, Tea Taste Democracy & Upside-Down Objects and THEM! Photographers/Musicians at the Transformer Station will be open after hours, complemented by sample libations from Portside Distillery and cheese pairings.

Admission is free (so is parking), but an RSVP is required, and visitors must be 21 and over to attend.

twilight-tours-tastings

[Written by Charles Cassady]

Post categories: