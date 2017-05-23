Dreadlock Dave & Friends Perform One-Time Show for Filming at the Music Box

Wed 5/24 @ 8PM

“Dreadlock Dave” McDougald is a beloved longtime denizen of northeast Ohio’s jam-band community, having been a founder/key member of such groups as Waterband, Stoned and Beautiful, and Big Ship. He’s known for his groovin’ music and his Earth-conscious sensibility.

Now a local filmmaker is featuring him in a documentary about what it’s like to be a full-time working musician in this area. At its core will be a live performance in which Dave performs with an ensemble of special guests he has chosen who are also working musicians in the area. They’ll put together a one-time-only set, which they’ll perform with minimal rehearsal at the Music Box Supper Club.

Doors are at 6pm for dinner; showtime is 8. Tickets are $8 in advance, $10 at the door.

