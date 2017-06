Sat 6/3 @ 10AM-6PM

This year, E. 185th and E. 200th streets have joined forces for twice the fun. The day takes off like the Euclid Beach rocket car, which is actually part of both festivities.

Start the day on E. 185th with live music, line dancing, face-painting, games and, yes, that crazy Euclid Beach rocket car. Then head to E. 200th St. where the entertainment ensues until 6 PM. Rocket car rides overlap the two events, and run until 2 PM.

Admission is free.

WalkAndRollE185

[Written by Lucy McKernan]

Post categories: