Tue 6/6 @ 10PM

If you’re the type of person who likes to stay up late on a Tuesday night, the Grog Shop has you covered with its Dancehall on Coventry Caribbean Dance Night. Doors open at 9pm and at 10, DJ Maul will start spinning that sensual dancehall music from the islands to fuel your hot moves on the dance floor. Admission is $10.

grogshop

