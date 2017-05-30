Come See What’s New in Little Italy at the Summer Art Walk

Fri 6/2 @ 5-9PM

Sat 6/3 @ noon-9PM

Sun 6/4 @ noon-5PM

Cleveland’s Little Italy, adjacent to University Circle, was Cleveland’s first neighborhood to be colonized by artists. It was later eclipsed by other thriving art neighborhoods, and most of its first generation of artists and galleries have moved on. But in recent years, an influx of newcomers has joined a few old standbys, much as new restaurants have joined longtime cornerstones such as Mama Santa’s and Guarino’s.

And yes, the long-running Little Italy Art Walks are still going on a couple of times a year, three days to stroll up Murray Hill and down Mayfield and see what’s new. Stop in the converted Murray Hill School house to see the shops and studios filling two floors or the nearby church building that’s now Urban Orchid florist and gift shop. Check out the classic Italian baked goods on Corbo’s and Presti’s, stop for a meal at any one of the area’s multiple eateries ad check out the numerous boutiques with gifts, clothing, home furnishings and original art. You can even attend mass at Holy Rosary Church, a neighborhood anchor for more than a cenury.

Little Italy Art Walk

