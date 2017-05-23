Columbus’ Red Wanting Blue Returns to the Ken Stage

Sat 5/27 @ 8PM

Columbus-based Red Wanting Blue is one of those sleeper bands that hasn’t had a breakout momentum in its 21 years together but rather has slowly assembled an extremely loyal fan base for its very mainstream, accessible melodic pop/rock through constant touring, festival and TV appearances, and a steady stream of album releases with seldom more than two years between releases. Formed by vocalist Scott Terry in Athens, Ohio in 1996 and relocating to Columbus a few years later, the band has released 11 albums, including RWB20 Live at Lincoln Theater, which came out in December.

RWB is a frequent visitor to northeast Ohio stages, and they’re back again at the Kent Stage, where Sam Goodwill will open. Tickets are $25.

