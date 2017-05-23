Collinwood Mystery Author Annie Hogsett Signs Her Book at Loganberry Books & Shaker Library

Sun 5/28 @ 1-3PM

Wed 5/31 @ 7-8:30PM

Local writer Annie Hogsett, who lives in North Collinwood, has just published a mystery called Too Lucky to Live, the first in her projected Somebody’s Bound to Wind Up Dead series, published by independent mystery book publisher Poisoned Pen Press.

The former advertising copywriter sets her story in Cleveland and, much like fellow mystery writer Les Roberts, threads Cleveland landmarks throughout her story.

She’s got a host of signing and readings around the area, including a couple this week. She’ll be at Loganberry Books on Larchmere Sunday afternoon and tthe Shaker Heights Library’s Bertram Woods branch Wednesday evening.

