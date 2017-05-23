Cleveland Stories Program at the Music Box Looks at Carl Stokes on the 50th Anniversary of His Election as Mayor

Wed 5/31 @ 7PM

The Music Box Supper Club and the Cleveland History Center wrap up the spring season of their Cleveland Stories series with a tribute to the late Carl Stokes. When he was elected 50 years ago, he became the first African-American mayor of a major American city.

Carl Stokes and his brother, long-time Congressman Louis Stokes, who died just two years ago at the age of 90 (Carl died in 1996), transformed Cleveland politics, rising from public housing to lead an emerging black community to become a powerful voice in local civic affairs.

Susan L. Hall, director of community relations & curator at the Cleveland History Center of the Western Reserve Historical Society, will talk about Stokes’ life and how his election impacted Cleveland’s political landscape. Hall is curating Carl & Louis Stokes: Making History, an exhibit which opens at the Cleveland History Center in November. This program is part of a yearlong community tribute to the Stokes brothers.

The program is free. Guests can make a reservation for the $20, three-course dinner of the evening, a wedge salad, an open-faced roast beef sandwich au jus with fries and chocolate mousse. Doors are at 5pm; the program begins at 7.

The Cleveland Stories fall series begins in September.

