Cleveland Public Theater Announces 2017-2018 Season With a Free Party

Cleveland Public Theatre isn’t just dropping the news about their 2017-2018 season via a press release. Instead, executive artistic director Raymond Bobgan and his crew are inviting folks over for free drinks and munchies at their Storefront Studio location after the evening’s performance of their current producion Red Ash Mosiac to hear the news.

That news includes 17 productions, programs and special events, mostly comprising world premieres. Half are by local playwrights and more than half are by women and people of color, which, CPT says, “is almost unheard of in this country except for culturally specific organizations.” Expect as usual a significant number of groundbreaking shows that stretch the boundaries of what theater can be and ones that confront challenging social/political themes.

It’s free and open to all.

