Cleveland Orchestra Program Ranges from Beethoven to 20th-Century Avant-Garde

Thu 5/25 @ 7:30PM

Fri 5/26 @ 8PM

Sat 5/27 @ 8PM

The Cleveland Orchestra offers a range of musical styles at Severance Hall this week. Traditional classical music fans will be most comfortable with Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4, composed in 1805-1806. The soloist for the piece is 70-year-old American-born, London-based Murray Perahia.

The program also features pieces by two avant-garde composers working in the first half of the 20th century: the incomparably influential Arnold Schoenberg’s Transfigured Night [Verklärte Nacht] and Amériques by groundbreaking French composer Edgar Varese, known o pop music fans as a major influence on Frank Zappa. Music director Franz Welser-Möst conducts.

Tickets are $29-$149.

