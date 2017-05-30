CiCLEvia Open Streets Event Invites People to Come Play in the Street

Sun 6/4 @ 1-5PM

The weather didn’t exactly cooperate with Cleveland’s first summer of CiCLEvia events last year. But that isn’t stopping the organizers from giving it another go.

What exactly is CiCLEvia? It’s a temporary street closing when cars cede their dominant position to bicyclists, skaters and people on foot just having fun, hanging out and meeting other people. “Activity hubs” dot the streets offering things o take part in such as Zumba, boxing, yoga, bowling, dancing, sports and music.

There will be four CiCLEvias this summer (pray for no rain!) each at a different location. This month’s is on West 25th Street in the Clark-Fulton and Tremont neighborhoods.

ciclevia

