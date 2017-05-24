CIA Student Morgan Mansfield Holds First Solo Show, ‘Abjectified’ at Loftworks

Fri 5/26 @ 5-8PM

Cleveland Institute of Art student/ multimedia artist Morgan Mansfield is commendably wasting no time in mounting her first solo show — part of CIA’s Creativity Works Internship.

Taking place at Loftworks Gallery in AsiaTown, the show, Abjectified, looks at the relationship between the abject and the objectified.

“Her figurative imagery references facets of popular culture and gender roles presented in both dated and contemporary visual media,” says her artist statement. “Utilizing multimedia approaches, she explores ideas found in classic horror films. The paintings emphasize the corporeal fragility we experience by means of implementing paint and collage through an abject lens.”

She’ll host an opening reception Fri 5/26 @ 5-8pm; the sow remains on view through Sun 6/11.

LoftworksGallery

Post categories: