Capitol Theatre Hosts LGBT Film Series in Honor of Pride Month

Thu 6/1 @ 8PM

Tue 6/6 @7:30PM

The Capitol Theatre in Gordon Square is rolling out a month-long series of films a celebrate Pride Month.

It kicks off Thu 6/1 with Below Her Mouth, directed by April Mullen, the story of a brief affair between two women that wreaks havoc on their lives. Due to frank sexual scenes, it’s 18 and over only.

On Tue 6/6, the documentary Kiki reveals a black & Latino LGBTQ youth culture movement in NYC, called the Kiki scene, a spiritual successor to the Ballroom scene of 25 years ago that produced what was called “voguing.”

The films continue through the month, covering a range of LGBT subcultures. Find a full schedule here. Admission is $9.75 for adults, $7.00 for seniors/children, $9.75 for students.

clevelandcinemas/Whats-New#Pride

Post categories: