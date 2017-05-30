Canadian Folksinger Bruce Cockburn Is Back in NE Ohio at the Kent Stage

Fri 6/2 @ 8PM

Canadian folk singer/peace and social justice advocate Bruce Cockburn, now 72, has been making music since the mid ’60s, releasing his first solo album in 1970. His by-now-vast repertoire includes the usual introspective singer/songwriter tunes. But it also includes political tunes, usually written from a humanistic viewpoint. One of his best known tunes, 1984’s “If I Had a Rocket Launcher,” projects the rage, resentment and desire for revenge provoked by seeing atrocities committed on civilian populations. Alas, it’s a song as relevant today as it was 33 years ago.

With more than 300 tunes and over 30 albums to draw on, it’s anyone’s guess what Cockburn will play at any given show. But it’s certain that if you are a huge Trump supporter, you probably won’t enjoy his performance at the Kent Stage. Tickets are $40.

