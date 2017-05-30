Cabela’s in Avon Offers In-Store Demos on Outdoor Cooking

Sat 6/3 @ 11AM-3PM

Sun 6/4 @ 11AM-3PM

It’s that time of year when a lot of us get bitten by the bug to fire up the grill and cook outside. But if you’re not really sure how to get started, head out to Cabela’s sporting goods/outdoor store in Avon for Cooking With Cabela’s.

Sure, they want to sell you all the gear you need, and they’ll be demonstrating such outdoor cooking equipment as pellet grills, fryers and smokers, and all the accessories. But there will also be cooking demonstrations with recipes, techniques and seasoning tips. And yes, there will even be free samples.

cabelas

