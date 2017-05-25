If You Build It, They Will Flock to Lakewood’s Birdtown

Sun 6/4 @ noon-4PM

It’s time for annual bird migration of sorts.

The second annual Historic Birdtown Neighborhood walk in Lakewood begins with a community picnic at the pavilion near Madison Park’s George Usher Field.

Then, thanks to partners LakewoodAlive and Lakewood Historical Society, guided walking tours of the city’s southeastern working class digs begin at 1pm, and depart from the front of Lakewood Public Library’s Madison Branch every half hour with the last tour at 2:30pm.

Though no one knows for sure, local lore has it Birdtown’s streets — with monikers like Lark, Plover and Thrush — originate from native ornithological species revered by the quarter’s occupants: late 19th-century factory workers from adjacent W. 117th Street’s National Carbon Company (now GrafTech).

Lucky laborers: The business purchased over 100 acres along Madison Avenue to establish housing for employees and named it Pleasant Hill Allotment, Birdtown’s previous designation.

[Written by Lucy McKernan]

