Bluesman Robert Cray Comes to the Kent Stage with Memphis’ Hi Rhythm Section

Wed 6/7 @ 8PM

While many people think of the ’80s as a pop/new wave era, it was a great time for breakthrough blues acts too. Stevie Ray Vaughan soared to stardom before his untimely 1990 death in a helicopter accident, and George Thorogood became a radio staple with tracks like “Bad to the Bone” and “I Drink Alone.”

Then there was Robert Cray, who laid down the groundwork with three obscure albums in the early ’80s, before exploding into the consciousness of a larger group of music lovers with his 1987 double platinum breakthough Strong Persuader and his #2 rock hit “Smoking Gun.” He made all the right friends, from Keith Richard to Eric Clapton, to get himself in the right showcase situations. And, blues being the stalwart and untrendy music it is, he has maintained a steady career with albums like clockwork about every two years and regular touring. His latest is Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm, featuring the rhythm section that played on Hi Records releases in the ’70s by artists such as Al Green and Ann Peebles.

That ensemble has hit the road, and they’ll be at the Kent Stage. Tickets are $35-$45.

