BikeSpark Is Yours to Ride!

“BikeSpark is a brand new fundraiser this year,” says Jason Kuhn, events & communications manager at Bike Cleveland. “We have had a fall ride for years, the MCPc Fundo, but a summer ride that could be a great fundraiser has been theorized for some time. 2017 is the year we make it a reality!,” he exudes.

BikeSpark is a 70, 30 or 15-mile bike ride taking place Sun 6/4, at Brandywine Ski Resort, in the scenic Cuyahoga Valley National Park and Cleveland Metroparks. Post-ride lunches provided by Fresh Fork Market and beverage choices from Sibling Revelry Brewing. Lunch is included for 70 and 30-mile riders, and can be purchased during registration for 15-mile riders at an additional fee.

All proceeds from the go to the cycling advocacy nonprofit Bike Cleveland.

“With a staff of three and a fully committed board and other volunteers, Bike Cleveland works for cyclist-friendly physical and legal infrastructure in Northeast Ohio. The organization works year-round to promote safe bicycling for children and adults in our communities and to build a fun, healthy and sustainable transportation movement for our future,” explains Jason.

Formed in 2011, Bike Cleveland is the 501(c) (3) advocacy nonprofit for people on bikes in the Greater Cleveland area. Representing over 700 dues-paying members and more than 25 local businesses, Bike Cleveland makes sure that any time the conversation turns to transportation, that people on bikes are being considered alongside people in cars. “We work to improve policy, infrastructure, and legislation to help make our roads places that serve people and communities, not just traffic,” articulates Jason. “Our efforts are broad, and we have achieved a lot in our short history.”

“BikeSpark is unique in that is encompasses a great portion of our beautiful Cuyahoga Valley National Park, and the routes also wind out though the gems within the Cleveland and Summit Metroparks systems as well,” says Jason. “Families get the option to ride a flat 15-mile Towpath route, with an ice cream treat in the middle!”

Registration for the 30 and 70 mile routes includes lunch and is $37 through May 28th and $40 through June 1st. “Day of” registration will be available. However, since the food is gourmet the options may be limited.

Ride start times at approximately: 8am (70-mile riders), 9am (30-mile riders) and 10am (15-mile Scoop Loop riders). Avid cyclists, casual & recreational riders, and families all have a route at BikeSpark, so be sure to sign up!

BikeSpark is a rain or shine event.

[Written by Kendall Embrescia-Hridel]

Bike Spark

