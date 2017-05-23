Artists Archives of the Western Reserve Hosts Program on Collecting Outsider Art

Sat 5/27 @ 1-3PM

So-called “outsider art” — work made by artists with no formal art training, often those who are mentally ill — has been kicking around the fringes of the art world for more than a century. But more recently, it’s become trendy in academic and collecting circles. A recent example was the artwork of patients at a psychiatric hospital in New York in the early 1900s included in the Cleveland Print Room show Inside Outside.

Want to know more about his fascinating sub-stream of the art world? Join Thomas Arlen Wagner at the Artists Archives of the Western Reserve for a program on collecting outsider art. He’ll explain what outsider art is, talk about how he got started collecting and bring some pieces from his own collection to display.

Wagner is a Columbus resident who has been collecting this work for more than three decades; he has curated shows and his personal works have been loaned for shows in numerous museums. He’s currently curating a show for the Mansfield Art Center called Outsider or Insider? Art, with work by trained artists such as Clevelanders Amy Casey, Douglas Max Utter, George Kocar and Scott Miller juxtaposed with that of outsider artists. (It runs 6/24-7/30).

The program is free. Please register by calling 216-721-9020 or online here.

Artists Archives

