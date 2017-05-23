Annual Horrible Fest Weekend Thunders into Now That’s Class Yet Again

Thu 5/25-Sun 5/28

That long weekend of chaos and (mostly) loud music known as Horrible Fest is back at Now That’s Class. It kicks off with a pre-party at the club Thursday night with the original lineup of Brainwashed Youth, plus Real Regular, Perverts Again and Cleveland’s soulful (and not THAT loud) Mourning [A] Blkstar.

And then it just goes on and on, with a Friday BBQ, followed by official Night 1 with bands from NYC, Pittsburgh and Cleveland. The Saturday matinee with six bands takes place from 1-7pm at the Sidetrack Café just up the road two miles from NTC. The action moves back to home base at 8pm with Night 2 headlined by Hank Wood and the Hammerheads (pictured).

It all wraps up on Sunday from 7-9am (!) with the free Horrible Fest Morning After Pill Party with free jukebox and New Orleans’ Birch Boys in the bar. Admission ranges from free-$20; a weekend pass is $42.

nowthatsclass

