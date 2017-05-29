Akron’s Earthquaker Devices Introduces New Model ‘Erupter’ with Launch Party

Mon 6/5 @ 6-9PM

Earthquaker Devices is one of northeast Ohio’s small entrepreneurial business successes, founded by Jamie Stillman as one-man business that now employs dozens, making sound processing pedals that are sold around the world and played by many big-name musicians.

Stillman has invented yet another device, a fuzz pedal called the Erupter, and he’s throwing a party to launch it and let local musicians check it out. It takes place at Thursday’s Lounge in Akron where there will be clinics and demos, the chance to ask questions, discounted B-Stock pedals, and more.

Clinicians include Stillman himself, bass clinician Cory Juba, guitar clinician and amplifier tech Joe Golden and Fender Rhodes specialist Lisa Bella Donna. It’s free and open to all.

