Enter the Ambient Noise Zone at Now That’s Class

Sun 6/4 @ 9PM

Enter the noise zone of ambient and experimental sounds at Now That’s Class, featuring Pittsburgh- based, blissed-out drone artist Autumn Pool, whose use of tape loops and synthesizers creates a sense of motionless and infinity. M Weinberg from NYC creates sounds collages through found sounds, noise, and synthesizers. With local acts Bending Spirit (members of Swindlella) and ambient electronic worlds from artist Paul Ryan.

Admission is $5.

