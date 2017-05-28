Hear a Night of Synth Magic with Steve Hauschildt at Hive Mind

Thu 6/1 @ 8 PM

Cleveland native Steve Hauschildt’s compositions have utilized synthesizers, computers and digital processing to transform established norms and genres. He was a member of the acclaimed band Emerald. His latest album Strands, Hauschildt says, is “about cosmogony and creation/destruction myths. The title alludes to the structural constitution of ropes…” He approaches the compositions “so that they consisted of strands and fibers which form a unified whole.”

Hauschildt comes to Hive Mind for a night of synthesizer magic, along with musicians, Keith Freund and Karl Vorndran.

Admission is $10.

