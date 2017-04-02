Yuri’s Night Makes Space Great Again at the Great Lakes Science Center

Sat 4/8 @ 6:30PM-midnight

The Great Lakes Science — also home base to NASA-Glenn’s display of interactive exhibit — hosts the 2017 Cleveland Yuri’s Night celebration.

We don’t want to spread FAKE NEWS, but you know those Russians who maybe rigged the U.S. elections recently? Word is that they’ve achieve space exploration too! Might even have a “sputnik” in orbit as we speak! Yuri’s Nights are April parties that honor manned space flight in a festive, comradely atmosphere. It salutes Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin’s epochal April 12, 1961 launch (with a nod to the 1981 maiden voyage of NASA’s Space Shuttle that same date).

Cleveland’s event features scavenger hunts, science demos, real-life astronaut Greg Johnson, an open bar, food and the live dance band Tricky Dick and the Cover-Ups. Can’t beat that with a team of Russian computer hackers, can you? (Okay, maybe you can)

Admission is $60 at the door, with discounts for GLSC members. Special privileges and early admission come with a VIP $100 ticket (but how much is that in rubles?).

yuris-night-2017

[Written by Charles Cassady]

