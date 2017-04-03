Wynton Marsalis’ “Abyssinian Mass” Gets Full Performance at CSU

Sat 4/8 @ 7PM

Jazz composer Wynton Marsalis wrote his Abyssinian Mass to commemorate the 200th anniversary of Harlem’s Abyssinian Baptist Church in 2008. The piece was released on record last year.

Now an ensemble of Cleveland musicians will tackle the piece, written for big band and gospel choir. The professional nonprofit Jazz Heritage Orchestra, in residence with the Cleveland State University Black Studies Program, and Community Mass Choir, will perform the piece at CSU’s Waejen Auditorium.

They’ll be led by rising young conductor/composer/keyboard player Damien Sneed, who has worked with artists such as Diana Ross, Aretha Franklin and Stevie Wonder and who served as musical conductor for several versions of the Abyssinian Mass performed Marsalis’ Jazz at Lincoln Center including the multi-city tour and PBS special.

Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door.

