Walk All Over Waterloo Greets the Spring with New Art

Fri 4/7 @ 5-10PM

Slowly the thermometer is starting to creep upwards. And the galleries on Waterloo are greeting spring with a bunch of new shows.

The Satellite Gallery, located in that weird silver house on E. 156th just off Waterloo, is, appropriately, taking a look at the great outdoors with Natural Environments: Serene, Wild, & Growing (pictured). Cimira Crews, Joshua Harris, Iman Harrison, Ashley Jones, Dante Player, Imari Rivers, Christine Chapman-Sung, Daila Wilson and Serenity Wyatt from the Center for Inspired Learning, and their leader, Carmen Romine, created a biosphere from repurposed materials at Satellite Gallery. In addition, “artstronauts” John Guarnieri, Allyn Rosser and Nicolae Sadovnic have created installations for the show. See them from 5-9pm.

Stop in Waterloo Arts from 5-9pm for the grand opening of From San Juan to the Cuyahoga. It features intricate artist books made from recycled materials representing the small literary press scenes in Matanzas, Cuba, and Cleveland.

Praxis Fiber Workshop’s gallery will be debuting work by four artists from outside Cleveland in Round 2_Centrifugal, with a reception from 6-9pm. The work of Naomi Clark, Eliza Fernand, Karolina Gnatowski and John Paul Morabito includes hand and jacquard weaving, painted soft sculptures, video, and quilt and fabric installation.

You’ll want to stop in at Maria Neil Art Project — make it your last stop because these party animals are open until 10 — for the closing of Paul Sydorenko’s 366 Days of Skulls, featuring a year’s worth of work in which the artist drew skulls every day. He’ll be in the gallery to chat with you about his work.

And finally, while you’re on Waterloo stop in and see our fashion writer Dru Thompson at her shop Dru Christine Fabrics & Design. She’ll be keeping extended hours until 9pm.

