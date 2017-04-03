Vocalist/Broadway Actress Morgan James Comes to the Kent Stage

Tue 3/11 @ 8PM

Singer/actress Morgan James, the spawn of two actors, has enjoyed a fair amount of on Broadway. First she picked up a degree in voice from the prestigious Juilliard School in New York and scuffled for a few years before landing her first Broadway role in the musical production on The Addams Family in 2010.

Since then she’s performed in Godspell and Motown: The Musical, released a Nina Simone tribute album and a couple of records that showcased her own style, 2014’s Hunter and her brand new Reckless Abandon. Now she’s hitting the road with the new material to showcase her range, which covers pop, jazz and soul. She’ll be at the Kent Stage with singer/songwriter Andy Allo opening. Tickets are $25.

