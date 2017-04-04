Sweet Moses To Produce Special Chocolate Bar to Commemorate Cleveland Orchestra’s 100th Season

The 1910s were a flourishing time for Cleveland, with many of its cultural institutions launching in that decade, including the Cleveland Museum of Art, the Cleveland Play House and Karamu, which have all celebrated centennials recently. And while the Cleveland Museum of Art had a special ice cream flavor from Mitchell’s for its centennial last year, the Cleveland Orchestra, which celebrates its Second Century in the 2017-2018 season, is the first to have a dedicated chocolate treat.

When the Orchestra recently unveiled its roster of events for the upcoming season, the locally owned retro-styled Sweet Moses Soda Fountain & Treat Shop in Gordon Square also announced that it will be producing the Cleveland Orchestra Second Century Chocolate Bar in collaboration with the Orchestra. The bar is made from premium Belgian chocolate and is decorated with a relief image of Severance Hall in University Circle where the Orchestra plays its regular season concerts. The bar will be available to the public in the fall when the Cleveland Orchestra begins its 100th season.

