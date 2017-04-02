Spicy Science Heats Up Science Cafe at the Music Box

Mon 4/10 @ 7PM

Thanks to her participation in this Science Café at the Music Box Supper Club, Dr. Rekha Srinivasan, CWRU chemist, will probably get called a “spice girl” from now on.

Hey, she put herself in the line of fire. Speaking of fire, her presentation, “Some Like It Hot: A Taste of Phytochemicals in Spices and Their Properties” concerns the actual biochemistry behind cooking spices and the flavor, aroma and health benefits they generated.

Now in their tenth year, Science Cafes are brainy talks given in an informal, dining-out ambiance, under auspices (au-spices?) of the national science fraternity Sigma Xi. Cleveland’s Music Box Supper Club in the Flats hosts them, with free admission and a full menu from the Rusty Anchor Restaurant for those who wish to dine. Menu specials may be keyed to the presentation; don’t be surprised if they really go to town this time.

Doors open at 5:30 PM prior to the talk.

musicboxcle/science-some-like-it-hot/

[Written by Charles Cassady]

