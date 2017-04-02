Sound Control to a Major Tom: Cleveland Rock from a Recording Engineer’s POV at the Music Box

Wed 4/12 @ 7PM

The popular Storytellers local history lectures at the Music Box Supper Club in the Flats have had tales of rock and roll from the perspective of just about everyone — radio personalities, historians, photographers/journalists, musicians. But how about someone who actually MADE the recordings?

Enter Tom Anderson. Maybe not a name as famous as Michael Stanley, but a Cleveland-based audio technician and producer who has worked with Van Morrison, Paul McCartney, Supertramp, Hoyt Axton and other eminent names and bands over the years. He will reveal secrets from behind the mixing board, and maybe even settle whether amps go up to 11 or not.

Admission to the 7pm talk is free. If attendees wish to enjoy dinner before the presentation (doors open at 5pm), a prix fixe $20 meal is offered (reservations required). As always, the menu has clever theme items that fit the speaker, like tonight’s Grateful Dead Burrito Bowl.

musicboxcle

[Written by Charles Cassady]

