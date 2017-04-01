All art is smart. Art doesn’t need to feed the homeless to provide a public service. Art enlightens the public simply by being art.

Does art arrive in your mailbox? Now it can, as the Cleveland Postcard Club re-opens their subscriptions for a limited time, for CoolCleveland readers only, to receive hand-crafted, one-of-a-kind mail art, right to your home. Smart.

Stay smart this week with new workouts at CLE Urban Winery, Local Heroes at the CIFF, Akron’s Big Love Festival, Live in Lakewood at Mahall’s, Project Snapshot at the Cleveland Print Room, and recommended art events literally every day this week.

Are you an AvantGardener? This week we launch a new semi-regular feature on taking your gardening skills to the next level, no matter which level that happens to be. Now that’s smart. —Thomas Mulready

