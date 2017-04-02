Recall Old Cleveland Movie Houses with Author Alan Dutka at the Mayfield Library

Sat 4/8 @ 2PM

Local author-historian Alan Dutka specializes in writing about the Cleveland that is no more (like the parts that were — rimshot!). His new book truly addresses the lost dreams of yesteryear — the grand old movie houses.

From early nickelodeons to the giant Hollywood picture palaces carved out of PlayhouseSquare, Dutka’s book Historic Movie Theaters of Downtown Cleveland recalls in words and pictures those elegant screens of a bygone era.

And if he doesn’t throw in a few drive-ins and grindhouses (like the Scrumpy Dump at 105th and Euclid), you could always ask for your money back. Except that the presentation at the Mayfield Public Library is free to all, though registration is required.

[Written by Charles Cassady]

