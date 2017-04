Do you remember the day you became a poet? The day you saw the world clearly? The moment you looked up and everything was different?

Now we come to the point at hand: the myriad ways our hometown continues to surprise and delight with its offerings both humble and audacious.

A dancer’s second act. A weedeater’s paradise. A poetic battle royale. A 100-word lifeline. The cheerful cello. A sisterly tale. A self-portrait in an envelope.

It’s time to write your own poem this week. –Thomas Mulready

Post categories: