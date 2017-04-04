Pinch and Squeal’s Wizbang! Circus Brings Its Mayhem to the Beachland Ballroom

Sat 4/8 @ 9PM

The Wizbang! Variety Circus is the brainchild of a couple of Cleveland vaudeville performers who called themselves Pinch and Squeal or, in real life, Jason and Danielle Tilk. And wherever they pitch their mobile circus tent, which they’ve done a many local special events including the Ingenuity Festival you’re sure to see something unusual and fun. They’re performers themselves playing music with an old-time spin and a dollop of groan-worthy humor. But they might bring dancers, acrobats, comedy acts, magicians singers … you never know.

Find out when the circus arrives at the Beachland Ballroom. It won’t be dull! Tickets are $20, $25 at the door.

