PHOTOSTREAM: Le Femme Mystique Burlesque 13th Anniversary Show by Anastasia Pantsios

Fri 3/31

Cleveland-based burlesque troupe Le Femme Mystique celebrated its lucky 13th anniversary at the Beachland Ballroom that showed off just how much talent there is in northeast Ohio. Some of the newer local performers provided highlights, including Trick Diction who sliced off his clothes bit by bit with knife blades until he revealed a red sequined jock strap and sassy little Marley Teenie with a funny nautical-themed shipwreck number. The show featured three — count ’em, THREE — drag queens, Samantha Echo, the very tall and expressive Vernada L’Ni, and Le Femme Mystique regular Lady J Martinez, whose Day-Glo number defied description.

As one of the headliners, Le Femme Mystique’s founder Bella Sin displayed the glamour, grace and pizzazz that make her such a star and have landed her slots at burlesque festivals around the country including the prestigious Burlesque Hall of Fame weekend in Las Vegas in June. The other headliner, tall, dark, sinuous Aurora Matrix from Florida, opened and closed the show with numbers featuring elegant choreography and spectacular costumes.

View the PHOTOSTREAM here.

