Opera Circle Cleveland, Now The Cleveland Opera, Rolls Out Full-Production ‘Don Giovanni’

Fri 4/7 @ 7:30PM

Sat 4/8 @7:30PM

Opera lovers are going to need a scorecard to remind them who’s who. Following in the footsteps of Opera per Tutti, which changed its name to Cleveland Opera Theater, Opera Circle Cleveland has adopted the name of the Cleveland Opera, which was vacated a decade ago by the well-known company that wore the name for 30 years. Opera Circle Cleveland has its own impressive history: in its 20 years it’s presented 50 different opera titles.

For its first production under its new name, it’s producing a repertoire classic: Mozart’s 1787 Don Giovanni, the story of the reckless, dissolute nobleman Don Juan. Grzegorz Nowak conducts the fully staged version with full orchestra, chorus, supertitles and costumes.

They’ll do two performances at the First Baptist Church of Greater Cleveland. Tickets are $25 and $55, $10 for students.

theclevelandopera.org/giovanni

