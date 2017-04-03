Nine Cle Comedians Join Together for OhioGuidestone Benefit at the Music Box

Fri 4/7 @ 8PM

OhioGuidestone has existed in one form and another for over a century and a half, serving children and families at risk facing challenging situations. Its annual Comedy Club Night fundraiser is an infant compared to the nonprofit itself, staging only its third benefit at the Music Box Supper Club this year.

It features a stellar lineup of local comedians — even an actual female comedian (!), Jessica Faulstich (pictured), along with some male names local comedy buffs will recognize including Dan Birt, Jeff Blanchard, Dan Brown, Cody Cooper, Steve Guy, Joshua Morrow, Jose Pagan and Lucas Yousko. The evening also includes a raffle of gift baskets. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door.

