It’s a Night of Psych-Rock, Psych and Rock at Happy Dog

Sat 4/8 @ 9 PM

Hailing from Columbus, EYE brings their blend of progressive rock, krautrock and psychedelic rock to Happy Dog West. EYE creates complex compositions and musical virtuosity through layering distorted guitars, keys, organ and tight vocal harmonies.

Electronic music duo Mist builds layered compositions of enveloping electric waves and driving pulses. Mist is the collaboration between John Elliot of Emeralds and Sam Goldberg of Radio People.

Burnin’ Loins have the reputation of playing face meltingly loud. The self-described “Hottest Band in the World” blend blues punk and gritty rock.

Admission is $5.

eyemusic

HeavenMistHouse/

Burninloins/

Post categories: