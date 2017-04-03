Mitsuko Uchida Is Back at Severance Hall With the Cleveland Orchestra and More Mozart

Thu 4/6 @ 7:30PM

Fri 4/7 @ 8PM

Sat 4/8 @ 8PM

She’s baaaaack! That’s right — Cleveland Orchestra audience favorite Mitsuko Uchida will once again take her seat at the piano and conduct the ensemble from there, with backup support from concertmaster/leader William Preucil.

What will they be playing? Hmmmmm …. Ok, that’s not a toughie. As usual, Uchida will be applying herself to her specialty, Mozart, performing and conducting her concertos No. 12 in A major and No. 20 in D minor. She’ll be taking a break from the keys in between while the orchestra plays Felix Mendelsson’s Sinfonis No. 2 (for strings). Man cannot live on Mozart alone — although he can come pretty close.

Tickets for the concerts are $29-$149.

clevelandorchestra

Post categories: