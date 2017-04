Wed 4/5 @ 7 PM

Quirky solo pop-punk artist Lisa Prank comes to Blank Slate in Elyria with all of her wit and minimalist setup. Denver native and Seattle-based Robin Edwards adopted her punny stage name as “a parody of 1980s Trapper Keeper/sticker baron Lisa Frank.” On the road with Lisa Prank is the band Dogbreth.



And there’s so much more. Not one, definitely not two, but three more bands will also rock this show: Varsity Pinball, FloorVVeed, and Thee Hundos!

Admission is $7.

lisaprank

dogbreth

