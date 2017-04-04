Master Pianist Richard Goode Performs at Oberlin’s Finney Chapel

Sun 4/9 @ 4PM

American pianist Richard Goode, now 73, has had an illustrious career. He started winning prestigious prizes while still in his teens and has a 55-year resume resume of recordings and performances too long to recount. He’s known for his interpretations of Beethoven and Mozart; last summer, he appeared as soloist with New York’s Mostly Mozart Festival Orchestra in a program celebrating the festival’s 50th anniversary that was filmed for a documentary.

When he comes to Oberlin College to perform at Finney Chapel, he won’t be doing any Mozart but there will be Beethoven! The programs includes his sonata No. 28 in A major and his Sonata No. 31 in A-flat major. Goode will also play Bach’s Partita in E Minor and some Chopin the Nocturne in B major, Three Mazurkas, and Polonaise-fantaisie.

Tickets are $35.

oberlin/artist_recital_series_richard_goode_piano

richardgoodepiano

