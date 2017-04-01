MANSFIELD: Governor Pushes a “Reform” That Will Kill

In the southern Chinese fishing village of Boshe residents are doing a jig (or whatever happy dance they do) in the streets over Gov. Kasich’s most recent effort to curb overdose deaths in Ohio. They are about to make a lot more money.

Statistically the number of overdoses is at an all-time high, and shows no sign of abating anytime soon, especially if politicians keep making boneheaded laws that hurt rather than help the problem.

Boshe, you see, is one of the Chinese villages that specialize in manufacturing all kinds of designer drugs, from methamphetamine to fentanyl to carfentanil — the poisons that flood the streets of America. And before you begin to yell, “Well, just stop these drugs from coming into the country,” remember that we have been trying to do just that for the last 50 years with little to no success.

Here in Ohio, formerly doctors could prescribe painkillers for up to 30 days, but the law has now changed and the limit is seven days. Gov. Kasich, in his infinite wisdom, has capped the number of days that a doctor can prescribe opioid painkillers for, but all he is doing is forcing those in pain to make a beeline to the back-alley suppliers.

What if the person is still in pain after seven days and the doctor doesn’t want to get looked at cross-eyed by some state medical board for overriding the new limit (something they can do under special circumstances) and issuing another prescription, does the governor think that folks will simply suffer in silence because he made a new law? No. No, they won’t.

The current epidemic of opioid deaths is directly attributable to Attorney General Mike DeWine, who — in HIS infinite wisdom — closed down the pill mills in the state while not providing many more additional treatment options.

This is really simple, folks: Those addicted to opioids can feed their addiction with oxycodone (which is made by American manufacturers who maintain rigorous quality controls) or they can use a mixture of heroin and whatever the Chinese cook up in their bathtubs … and then die.

The one thing we are about 50 years away from here in America is a sane harm reduction drug policy. The question is, how many more citizens will die between now and then?

From Cool Cleveland correspondent Mansfield B. Frazier mansfieldfATgmail.com. Frazier’s From Behind The Wall: Commentary on Crime, Punishment, Race and the Underclass by a Prison Inmate is available in hardback. Snag your copy and have it signed by the author at http://NeighborhoodSolutionsInc.com

