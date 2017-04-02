Lords of the (Chinese) Dance Set Foot in University Heights

Wed 4/5 @ 6:30PM

They could outsource it to China and it still wouldn’t be a better bargain: an evening of enlightenment over classical Chinese dance at John Carroll University that saves you a trip to the Far East.

As part of the Mitsui & Co. cultural programming, eminent choreographer Peter Wong will visit the Donahue Auditorium in the Dolan Cener for Science and Technology to discuss the history, symbolism, movements and ornate costumes of classical Chinese dance. It’s not just a Powerpoint presentation, but rather a power en-point presentation, with live performers and music to illustrate Wong’s talk.

jcu.edu/mitsui/

[Written by Charles Cassady]

