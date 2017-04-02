Literary Cleveland Tells You What You Should Be Told Before Writing a Tell-All

Thu 4/6, 4/13/, 4/20, 5/4 @ 7PM

Literary Cleveland and writer Amy Breau team up for a nonfiction-writing course that could save would-be memoir authors grief down the line.

From Mommy Dearest to Running With Scissors to The Glass Castle to I Hope They Serve Beer in Hell, memoirs of family dysfunction, bereavement, divorce and addiction are big (there should be support group: Survivors of Being Related to Augusten Burroughs). But what are the pitfalls of airing family dirty laundry in the media marketplace?

Style, researching and fact-checking, legal and emotional implications are vital if you ever want your loved ones at one of your readings not waving picket signs. Breau will use David Sedaris as a starting point for “What If They See This?” two-hour classes on making a clean (or dirty, take your choice) confessional.

Fee is $65, or $55 for Literary Cleveland members, and the four-part series takes place at Loganberry Books.

litcleveland/but-what-if-they-see-this-peril-and-possibilities-of-writing-about-family

[Written by Charles Cassady]

